4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Old world charm welcomes you in this historic building The Truman House. Located on the 2nd floor with elevator access, this very spacious and light-filled home was completely renovated. The very wide entry hall features beautiful wall molding and expanded door ways with custom framing. The galley kitchen comes equipped with modern cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances incl. a gas cooking, and ample space for a breakfast area. The formal dining room features a bright bay window and access to a sun room and living room. The master bedroom features a wall of closets with lots of storage and private master bath with fully tiled shower and new vanity. There is a second bedroom and upgraded hall bath with full tub, a linen closet and coat closet. With gleaming hardwood floors, elegant light fixtures, tall ceilings and custom crown molding throughout, this home shines with elegance in every room. Very quiet location within building, facing out back with views of trees. One assigned parking spot and a shared laundry room on every floor, all utilities included. 2 year lease preferred, no smokers, no pets. Available by June 1, 2020, $200 move-in fee.