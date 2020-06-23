All apartments in Washington
4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW

4701 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4701 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Old world charm welcomes you in this historic building The Truman House. Located on the 2nd floor with elevator access, this very spacious and light-filled home was completely renovated. The very wide entry hall features beautiful wall molding and expanded door ways with custom framing. The galley kitchen comes equipped with modern cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances incl. a gas cooking, and ample space for a breakfast area. The formal dining room features a bright bay window and access to a sun room and living room. The master bedroom features a wall of closets with lots of storage and private master bath with fully tiled shower and new vanity. There is a second bedroom and upgraded hall bath with full tub, a linen closet and coat closet. With gleaming hardwood floors, elegant light fixtures, tall ceilings and custom crown molding throughout, this home shines with elegance in every room. Very quiet location within building, facing out back with views of trees. One assigned parking spot and a shared laundry room on every floor, all utilities included. 2 year lease preferred, no smokers, no pets. Available by June 1, 2020, $200 move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have any available units?
4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4701 CONNECTICUT AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
