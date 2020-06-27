4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

Amenities

This stately, sun-drenched Colonial is built into a hillside, surrounded by lush patios on all sides. The versatile floor plan provides many options with two bedrooms and a bath on the main level that can be accessed by side gate without stairs. Elegant French doors, Juliet balconies, and a marble fireplace create a gracious flow between the living area and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space, updated appliances and a matching windowed desk area. A bedroom, full bath and second living room are connected to a large flagstone patio from the street and garage entrance level. Across from the manicured lawns of the German Embassy, this home is also ideally located in the Palisades just a few blocks from award-winning BlackSalt seafood market and restaurant, a fantastic dog groomer, a weekly farmer's market, Jetties, and many more services. It's a quick trip downtown or to Tyson's by car, the D6 bus line runs conveniently to many places, and the Capital Crescent Trail entrance close by is a lovely way to walk, run or bike outside to Georgetown or Bethesda. In bounds for Key/Hardy/Wilson! Available May 1st or a little earlier. Pictures are from a previous listing. 3D tour, floorplans and video walkthrough also available!