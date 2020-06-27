All apartments in Washington
4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

4700 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This stately, sun-drenched Colonial is built into a hillside, surrounded by lush patios on all sides. The versatile floor plan provides many options with two bedrooms and a bath on the main level that can be accessed by side gate without stairs. Elegant French doors, Juliet balconies, and a marble fireplace create a gracious flow between the living area and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space, updated appliances and a matching windowed desk area. A bedroom, full bath and second living room are connected to a large flagstone patio from the street and garage entrance level. Across from the manicured lawns of the German Embassy, this home is also ideally located in the Palisades just a few blocks from award-winning BlackSalt seafood market and restaurant, a fantastic dog groomer, a weekly farmer's market, Jetties, and many more services. It's a quick trip downtown or to Tyson's by car, the D6 bus line runs conveniently to many places, and the Capital Crescent Trail entrance close by is a lovely way to walk, run or bike outside to Georgetown or Bethesda. In bounds for Key/Hardy/Wilson! Available May 1st or a little earlier. Pictures are from a previous listing. 3D tour, floorplans and video walkthrough also available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have any available units?
4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have?
Some of 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is pet friendly.
Does 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 RESERVOIR ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
