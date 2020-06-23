4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pre-War Elegant NY Style 2 Bdrm North West Apt in Parker House (circa 1928) with Garage Parking. Renovated bath & kitchen with granite, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room & Sunroom. Abundant windows, custom bookcases, crown molding, high ceilings, hardwood floors. The apartment is open on three sides, North, West & South and only one common wall. Apartment is on the top floor with 17 windows providing lots of light! W/D on floor. Garage parking is available for an additional $150/month. Heat included in rent. All this and Metro Accessible (Van Ness) too! No Pets! No Smoking.