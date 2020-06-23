All apartments in Washington
4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601

4700 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4700 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pre-War Elegant NY Style 2 Bdrm North West Apt in Parker House (circa 1928) with Garage Parking. Renovated bath & kitchen with granite, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room & Sunroom. Abundant windows, custom bookcases, crown molding, high ceilings, hardwood floors. The apartment is open on three sides, North, West & South and only one common wall. Apartment is on the top floor with 17 windows providing lots of light! W/D on floor. Garage parking is available for an additional $150/month. Heat included in rent. All this and Metro Accessible (Van Ness) too! No Pets! No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 have any available units?
4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 have?
Some of 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 currently offering any rent specials?
4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 pet-friendly?
No, 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 offer parking?
Yes, 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 offers parking.
Does 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 have a pool?
No, 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 does not have a pool.
Does 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 have accessible units?
No, 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #601 has units with dishwashers.
