4625 MacArthur Blvd NW Unit 4625 1/2

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Located right across the street from the Reservoir is this stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. The apartment is conveniently located close to Georgetown University and Georgetown Hospital and with major bus routes right out front, this apartment can't be beat!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 bath

- Hardwood floors

- Newly painted

- Recessed lighting

- Central AC

- W/D in unit

- Crown molding in living room

- Wood burning fireplace

- Granite Counters

- Stainless steel appliances

- Good closet space in bedroom

- Outdoor patio off bedroom

- Great natural light throughout home

- Carport outback $100 per month

- Cable included



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



