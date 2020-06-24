All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

4625 MacArthur Blvd NW Unit 4625 1/2

4625 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cable included
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located right across the street from the Reservoir is this stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. The apartment is conveniently located close to Georgetown University and Georgetown Hospital and with major bus routes right out front, this apartment can't be beat!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Hardwood floors
- Newly painted
- Recessed lighting
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Crown molding in living room
- Wood burning fireplace
- Granite Counters
- Stainless steel appliances
- Good closet space in bedroom
- Outdoor patio off bedroom
- Great natural light throughout home
- Carport outback $100 per month
- Cable included

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4925974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

