4625 MacArthur Blvd NW Unit 4625 1/2

Amenities
Located right across the street from the Reservoir is this stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home. The apartment is conveniently located close to Georgetown University and Georgetown Hospital and with major bus routes right out front, this apartment can't be beat!
Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Hardwood floors
- Newly painted
- Recessed lighting
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Crown molding in living room
- Wood burning fireplace
- Granite Counters
- Stainless steel appliances
- Good closet space in bedroom
- Outdoor patio off bedroom
- Great natural light throughout home
- Carport outback $100 per month
- Cable included
AVAILABLE NOW!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4925974)