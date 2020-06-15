All apartments in Washington
4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:28 AM

4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW

4622 Laverock Place Northwest · (301) 315-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4622 Laverock Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3992 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful pastoral and Potomac river views abound from this elegant, updated & impeccably maintained 4BR, 3.5Bathhouse. Open, light-filled living areas, 9' ceilings, wood floors and crown molding. Luxurious MBR suite, chef's kitchen w breakfast room,beautifully landscaped garden and patio. Quiet private street in the Palisades close to everything. **Please follow all current CDC recommendations for COVID-19 safeguards when viewing any home, including wearing your own MASK and GLOVES, minimize touching of doors and cabinets, keep 6' apart, and do not visit homes if you are sick or been recently exposed to someone who is.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW have any available units?
4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW have?
Some of 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
