4622 LAVEROCK PLACE NW

Beautiful pastoral and Potomac river views abound from this elegant, updated & impeccably maintained 4BR, 3.5Bathhouse. Open, light-filled living areas, 9' ceilings, wood floors and crown molding. Luxurious MBR suite, chef's kitchen w breakfast room,beautifully landscaped garden and patio. Quiet private street in the Palisades close to everything. **Please follow all current CDC recommendations for COVID-19 safeguards when viewing any home, including wearing your own MASK and GLOVES, minimize touching of doors and cabinets, keep 6' apart, and do not visit homes if you are sick or been recently exposed to someone who is.**