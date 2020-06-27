All apartments in Washington
4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B

4605 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B Available 08/15/19 Location Location Location! Townhouse Condo for Rent in Desirable Fox Hall Neighborhood! - Stunning, sun-drenched 2 BR 2.5 BA townhouse across from the Reservoir! Beautiful, open floor plan including hardwood floors, wainscoting, crown molding, French doors & skylights.

Main level includes living room with fireplace & built-ins, formal dining area, powder room & recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Upper level includes master bedroom & bathroom, 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry. Charming balcony & patio. Reserved parking space at rear!

Tucked away among trees on quiet end of The Strand w/glimpse of Reservoir. Lovingly kept & maintained, mint condition 2-level END UNIT (extra windows!) with the feel of a house!

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/application with credit or debit card. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.
Pets ok with approved screening results on www.hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and refundable pet deposit.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5044421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have any available units?
4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have?
Some of 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B is pet friendly.
Does 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B offer parking?
Yes, 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B offers parking.
Does 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have a pool?
No, 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have accessible units?
No, 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.
