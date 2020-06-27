Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4605 MacArthur Blvd NW #B Available 08/15/19 Location Location Location! Townhouse Condo for Rent in Desirable Fox Hall Neighborhood! - Stunning, sun-drenched 2 BR 2.5 BA townhouse across from the Reservoir! Beautiful, open floor plan including hardwood floors, wainscoting, crown molding, French doors & skylights.



Main level includes living room with fireplace & built-ins, formal dining area, powder room & recently updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Upper level includes master bedroom & bathroom, 2nd bedroom, full bath & laundry. Charming balcony & patio. Reserved parking space at rear!



Tucked away among trees on quiet end of The Strand w/glimpse of Reservoir. Lovingly kept & maintained, mint condition 2-level END UNIT (extra windows!) with the feel of a house!



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/application with credit or debit card. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Pets ok with approved screening results on www.hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and refundable pet deposit.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE5044421)