Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Massive Palisades Georgetown Apartment w/ Parking! - Gorgeous flat in the heart of Palisades, close to Georgetown and so many scenic points in and out of DC! This spacious and bright residence features a great floor plan, modernized kitchen, lovely bath with tub, tons of closet and storage space and a balcony. BONUS: rent includes one assigned parking space! Building is very well-managed and has a community laundry room. Rent includes ALL UTILITIES! Not to be missed!



