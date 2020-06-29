4544 Westhall Drive

Amenities

Spacious 3 BR /3.5 BA Townhouse available in Foxhall Ridge - Spacious 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathrooms townhouse. Has a formal living & dinning area, gourmet kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a family room, master suite and deck facing wooded back. With a two car garage.



Minutes from Georgetown and the Potomac with access to Virginia via

the Key Bridge. Near Georgetown University and Hospital, as well as American University.



$75.00 Application Fee.

One Year Lease Required.

Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing. Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Pets case by case

No Phone calls. Please email for showings: peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE5228484)