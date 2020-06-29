4544 Westhall Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3 BR /3.5 BA Townhouse available in Foxhall Ridge - Spacious 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathrooms townhouse. Has a formal living & dinning area, gourmet kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a family room, master suite and deck facing wooded back. With a two car garage.
Minutes from Georgetown and the Potomac with access to Virginia via
the Key Bridge. Near Georgetown University and Hospital, as well as American University.
$75.00 Application Fee.
One Year Lease Required.
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing. Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Pets case by case
No Phone calls. Please email for showings: peterchanrentals@gmail.com
(RLNE5228484)