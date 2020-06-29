All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4544 Westhall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4544 Westhall Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

4544 Westhall Drive

4544 Westhall Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4544 Westhall Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 BR /3.5 BA Townhouse available in Foxhall Ridge - Spacious 3 bedroom and 3 1/2 bathrooms townhouse. Has a formal living & dinning area, gourmet kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a family room, master suite and deck facing wooded back. With a two car garage.

Minutes from Georgetown and the Potomac with access to Virginia via
the Key Bridge. Near Georgetown University and Hospital, as well as American University.

$75.00 Application Fee.
One Year Lease Required.
Security Deposit and 1st month's rent due at lease signing. Applicant(s) must have a minimum FICO score of 650
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Pets case by case
No Phone calls. Please email for showings: peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5228484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Westhall Drive have any available units?
4544 Westhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Westhall Drive have?
Some of 4544 Westhall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Westhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Westhall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Westhall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Westhall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Westhall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Westhall Drive offers parking.
Does 4544 Westhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Westhall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Westhall Drive have a pool?
No, 4544 Westhall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Westhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4544 Westhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Westhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 Westhall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University