All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4523 ALTON PL NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4523 ALTON PL NW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

4523 ALTON PL NW

4523 Alton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4523 Alton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful 4-level brick colonial just 4.5 blocks from Tenley Metro! Friendly and exceptionally quiet block! Top floor attic retreat accessed via fixed hall stairs. Upper Level One has master bedroom, master bath, bedrooms 2 and 3, and full bath 2. Main level has living room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen, and porch / solarium. Lower level has family room with fireplace #2, bedroom 4, full bath 3, and outside entrance. Fenced rear yard with recent deck. One-car detached garage via alley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4523 ALTON PL NW have any available units?
4523 ALTON PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4523 ALTON PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
4523 ALTON PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4523 ALTON PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 4523 ALTON PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4523 ALTON PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 4523 ALTON PL NW offers parking.
Does 4523 ALTON PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4523 ALTON PL NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4523 ALTON PL NW have a pool?
No, 4523 ALTON PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 4523 ALTON PL NW have accessible units?
No, 4523 ALTON PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4523 ALTON PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4523 ALTON PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4523 ALTON PL NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4523 ALTON PL NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Pleasant Hills Village
100 Fort Drive Northeast
Washington, DC 20011
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University