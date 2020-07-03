4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 827

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman 24hr gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly valet service

Community Amenities



Pet Friendly

Beautiful rooftop sundeck with lounge seating and patio tables overlooking lush Rock Creek Park

24-hour fitness center with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights

Garage parking available.



Doorman and 24-hour concierge available to assist with your needs

24-hour central laundry facilities plus dry-cleaning valet service available

Serene courtyard with reliable landscaping

Rental Storage Available



Apartment Amenities



Central heat and air conditioning

Abundant storage space with pantries, large linen and walk-in closets in select homes

Chef-caliber kitchens with bright sunny windows

Walls of windows to enjoy lots of sunlight and magnificent views of Rock Creek Park

Beautiful oak parquet flooring



Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with oversized bedrooms and formal dining rooms

Cable-ready with high-speed Internet access

White-on-white appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, multi-cycle dishwashers, microwaves and disposals

Private balconies and patios in select homes