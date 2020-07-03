4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 827

Amenities
Community Amenities
Pet Friendly
Beautiful rooftop sundeck with lounge seating and patio tables overlooking lush Rock Creek Park
24-hour fitness center with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
Garage parking available.
Doorman and 24-hour concierge available to assist with your needs
24-hour central laundry facilities plus dry-cleaning valet service available
Serene courtyard with reliable landscaping
Rental Storage Available
Apartment Amenities
Central heat and air conditioning
Abundant storage space with pantries, large linen and walk-in closets in select homes
Chef-caliber kitchens with bright sunny windows
Walls of windows to enjoy lots of sunlight and magnificent views of Rock Creek Park
Beautiful oak parquet flooring
Spacious studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with oversized bedrooms and formal dining rooms
Cable-ready with high-speed Internet access
White-on-white appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, multi-cycle dishwashers, microwaves and disposals
Private balconies and patios in select homes