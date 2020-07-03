4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818

Amenities
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.
Rent: $2086
Fees:
Application fee: $75
Common area
amenity rent: $500 nonrefundable
Parking rent: $150 outside
$175 garage
Storage rent: $65/month
Pet rent: Cats only
$35/month
No pet deposit
We require renters insurance at this community.
Apartment Features
* All utilities included!
* All apartments under D.C. rent-control program
* Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
* Brand new kitchens with premium appliances
* All utilities included
* Enormous walk-in closets
* Oak parquet flooring
Community Features
* Beautiful lobby and common areas
* 24-hour resident service desk
* 24-hour fitness center
* Furnished rooftop sundeck
* Central laundry facilities with 24-hour access