4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818

This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.



Rent: $2086

Fees:

Application fee: $75

Common area

amenity rent: $500 nonrefundable

Parking rent: $150 outside

$175 garage

Storage rent: $65/month

Pet rent: Cats only

$35/month

No pet deposit

We require renters insurance at this community.



Apartment Features

* All utilities included!

* All apartments under D.C. rent-control program

* Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments

* Brand new kitchens with premium appliances

* Enormous walk-in closets

* Oak parquet flooring



Community Features

* Beautiful lobby and common areas

* 24-hour resident service desk

* 24-hour fitness center

* Furnished rooftop sundeck

* Central laundry facilities with 24-hour access