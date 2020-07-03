All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818

4501 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
lobby
pet friendly
rent controlled
This rental is for a minimum of 12 months. A credit check is required.

Rent: $2086
Fees:
Application fee: $75
Common area
amenity rent: $500 nonrefundable
Parking rent: $150 outside
$175 garage
Storage rent: $65/month
Pet rent: Cats only
$35/month
No pet deposit
We require renters insurance at this community.

Apartment Features
* All utilities included!
* All apartments under D.C. rent-control program
* Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
* Brand new kitchens with premium appliances
* All utilities included
* Enormous walk-in closets
* Oak parquet flooring

Community Features
* Beautiful lobby and common areas
* 24-hour resident service desk
* 24-hour fitness center
* Furnished rooftop sundeck
* Central laundry facilities with 24-hour access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 have any available units?
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 have?
Some of 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 is pet friendly.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 offers parking.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 have a pool?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 have accessible units?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 Connecticut Ave Nw Unit: 818 does not have units with dishwashers.

