All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 450 Condon Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
450 Condon Terrace
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:49 PM

450 Condon Terrace

450 Condon Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

450 Condon Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bdrm/1 bath condo in Washington Highlands SE DC. Beautifully renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Balcony; Washer/Dryer in the unit; No hour limit street parking does not require a permit; Metro access via Southern Ave; Secured access. Available now!

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/6262c3f2-bcb3-48da-8b82-4cc638b7a840

Parking: On Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants except Water and Trash
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Wood Floors, Secured Entry, Granite Countertops, Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Condon Terrace have any available units?
450 Condon Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Condon Terrace have?
Some of 450 Condon Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Condon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
450 Condon Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Condon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Condon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 450 Condon Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 450 Condon Terrace offers parking.
Does 450 Condon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Condon Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Condon Terrace have a pool?
No, 450 Condon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 450 Condon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 450 Condon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Condon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Condon Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University