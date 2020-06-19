All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304

4491 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4491 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Corner 1 bedroom with tons of light and featuring a view of Hardy Park. Top floor unit with hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with new gas stove and refrigerator, upgraded bathroom, and AC wall unit. Located in the leafy Palisades and a short walk to world-class shopping, restaurants, and night-life in Georgetown. Just blocks away from GU Medical Center and M Street retail area. Bus stop right by the building. Dedicated parking space and storage space included.

1.2 mi to Georgetown Medstar
2.2 mi to GWU Hospital
2.6 mi to Sibley Memorial
-Available 1/1/2020- Lease term flexible
-Hardwood floors
-Tall Ceilings
-New Large Windows
-New Appliances
-Dedicated Parking space
-AC Window Units
-Radiant Heat
-In-Building Laundry
-Basement Storage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5392271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 have any available units?
4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 have?
Some of 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 currently offering any rent specials?
4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 pet-friendly?
No, 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 offer parking?
Yes, 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 offers parking.
Does 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 have a pool?
No, 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 does not have a pool.
Does 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 have accessible units?
No, 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304 does not have units with dishwashers.

