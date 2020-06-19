4491 MacArthur Blvd NW #304

Amenities

Corner 1 bedroom with tons of light and featuring a view of Hardy Park. Top floor unit with hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with new gas stove and refrigerator, upgraded bathroom, and AC wall unit. Located in the leafy Palisades and a short walk to world-class shopping, restaurants, and night-life in Georgetown. Just blocks away from GU Medical Center and M Street retail area. Bus stop right by the building. Dedicated parking space and storage space included.



1.2 mi to Georgetown Medstar

2.2 mi to GWU Hospital

2.6 mi to Sibley Memorial

-Available 1/1/2020- Lease term flexible

-Hardwood floors

-Tall Ceilings

-New Large Windows

-New Appliances

-Dedicated Parking space

-AC Window Units

-Radiant Heat

-In-Building Laundry

-Basement Storage



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5392271)