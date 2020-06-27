All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:44 PM

4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW

4463 Greenwich Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4463 Greenwich Parkway Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling and fresh Tudor in picturesque Foxhall Village. Just two blocks from Georgetown University & the French Embassy. Three Bedrooms & Two Full Baths and a Powder room on first floor. Spacious Kitchen. Dining Room. Fully Finished Basement with extra Kitchen. Rear Garden & Patio. Central Air Conditioning. TWO Parking Spaces in Rear of House. Pets Considered. APPLY at LONGANDFOSTER.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW have any available units?
4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW have?
Some of 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW currently offering any rent specials?
4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW is pet friendly.
Does 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW offer parking?
Yes, 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW offers parking.
Does 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW have a pool?
No, 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW does not have a pool.
Does 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW have accessible units?
No, 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW has units with dishwashers.
