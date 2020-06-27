4463 GREENWICH PKWY NW

4463 Greenwich Parkway Northwest, Washington, DC 20007 Foxhall-Palisades
Darling and fresh Tudor in picturesque Foxhall Village. Just two blocks from Georgetown University & the French Embassy. Three Bedrooms & Two Full Baths and a Powder room on first floor. Spacious Kitchen. Dining Room. Fully Finished Basement with extra Kitchen. Rear Garden & Patio. Central Air Conditioning. TWO Parking Spaces in Rear of House. Pets Considered. APPLY at LONGANDFOSTER.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
