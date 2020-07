Amenities

garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Gorgeous & Completed Renovated 3BRs 3BAs in AU Park with separate dining, living room, breakfast area, pool, garage, private fenced-in yard for entertaining, for kids and for your pups. Skylight galore & tons of natural light! Truly one of a kind! ***Due to COVID-19, everyone is required to wear a mask & gloves. We will begin with a Virtual Tour 1st and should the perspective tenants like the home, we will schedule an in-home visit***