4429 Kane Pl Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
4429 Kane Pl Ne
4429 Kane Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4429 Kane Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5 minutes walking distance to DC Metro (orange line)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have any available units?
4429 Kane Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4429 Kane Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Kane Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Kane Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
