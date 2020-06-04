All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4429 Kane Pl Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4429 Kane Pl Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4429 Kane Pl Ne

4429 Kane Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4429 Kane Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5 minutes walking distance to DC Metro (orange line)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have any available units?
4429 Kane Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4429 Kane Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Kane Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Kane Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4429 Kane Pl Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 4429 Kane Pl Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Rodman
3002 Rodman St NW
Washington, DC 20008
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University