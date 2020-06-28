All apartments in Washington
4411 1st Pl Ne

4411 1st Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4411 1st Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Brookland

Amenities

FEATURES:

-Washer Dryer Combo in unit (additional common laundry facilities in building)

-Individually controlled HVAC w/ individual central air and heat (air conditioning)

-Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, built in microwave, gas range & refrigerator) and ceramic tile flooring

-Hardwood floors (carpeted bedroom)

-Cable/Internet ready

-Short walk to Catholic University and Trinity Washington University

-Walking distance to Brookland-CUA Metro, Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro and Fort Totten Metro (about a 15 minute walk)

-Quiet and safe neighborhood; grounds maintained by Management Company

-Keyless entry; intercom system

-Street parking abundant

-Outdoor bike storage area

-Easy access to downtown Washington, DC

TERMS:

-1-year lease minimum (2-year option available)

-First month's rent + Security Deposit (one month's rent) due upon signing

-Non-Smoking

-No pets

-Completed application + credit check ($45)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 1st Pl Ne have any available units?
4411 1st Pl Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 1st Pl Ne have?
Some of 4411 1st Pl Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 1st Pl Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4411 1st Pl Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 1st Pl Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4411 1st Pl Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4411 1st Pl Ne offer parking?
No, 4411 1st Pl Ne does not offer parking.
Does 4411 1st Pl Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4411 1st Pl Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 1st Pl Ne have a pool?
No, 4411 1st Pl Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4411 1st Pl Ne have accessible units?
No, 4411 1st Pl Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 1st Pl Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4411 1st Pl Ne has units with dishwashers.
