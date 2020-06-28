4411 1st Pl Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bike storage internet access key fob access

FEATURES:



-Washer Dryer Combo in unit (additional common laundry facilities in building)



-Individually controlled HVAC w/ individual central air and heat (air conditioning)



-Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, built in microwave, gas range & refrigerator) and ceramic tile flooring



-Hardwood floors (carpeted bedroom)



-Cable/Internet ready



-Short walk to Catholic University and Trinity Washington University



-Walking distance to Brookland-CUA Metro, Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro and Fort Totten Metro (about a 15 minute walk)



-Quiet and safe neighborhood; grounds maintained by Management Company



-Keyless entry; intercom system



-Street parking abundant



-Outdoor bike storage area



-Easy access to downtown Washington, DC



TERMS:



-1-year lease minimum (2-year option available)



-First month's rent + Security Deposit (one month's rent) due upon signing



-Non-Smoking



-No pets



-Completed application + credit check ($45)