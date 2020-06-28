4411 1st Pl Ne

Amenities
FEATURES:
-Washer Dryer Combo in unit (additional common laundry facilities in building)
-Individually controlled HVAC w/ individual central air and heat (air conditioning)
-Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, built in microwave, gas range & refrigerator) and ceramic tile flooring
-Hardwood floors (carpeted bedroom)
-Cable/Internet ready
-Short walk to Catholic University and Trinity Washington University
-Walking distance to Brookland-CUA Metro, Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro and Fort Totten Metro (about a 15 minute walk)
-Quiet and safe neighborhood; grounds maintained by Management Company
-Keyless entry; intercom system
-Street parking abundant
-Outdoor bike storage area
-Easy access to downtown Washington, DC
TERMS:
-1-year lease minimum (2-year option available)
-First month's rent + Security Deposit (one month's rent) due upon signing
-Non-Smoking
-No pets
-Completed application + credit check ($45)