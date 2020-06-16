Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4401 SEDGWICK ST NW
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:51 AM
4401 SEDGWICK ST NW
4401 Sedgwick Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4401 Sedgwick Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW have any available units?
4401 SEDGWICK ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4401 SEDGWICK ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW offers parking.
Does 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW have a pool?
No, 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4401 SEDGWICK ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
