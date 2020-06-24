4328 7th St. NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

AWESOME Kitchen! 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Single Family Home just off Grant Circle in Petworth - Enter the house off of a large covered porch into a foyer. The foyer opens into the living room (16x18) with decorative fireplace. Separate formal dining room (13x12) is located directly behind the living room. French doors in dining room lead out onto a large deck and the back yard. Renovated kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave along with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Half bath located off of the kitchen. The living room and dining room have bamboo flooring. Steps in foyer lead up to the second floor. Master bedroom (13x12) includes a full bath and good closet space. Two additional bedrooms (12x12) (13x12) and a hall bath complete the second floor. All bedrooms have bamboo floors. Finished basement includes a family room (12x10), carpeted bedroom (13x11) carpeted den (13x12) and laundry closet. Door in basement leads out into the back yard. Street parking only.



Please call or text 240-997-3585 to inquire!



(RLNE4301537)