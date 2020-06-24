All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

4328 7th St. NW

4328 7th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4328 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AWESOME Kitchen! 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Single Family Home just off Grant Circle in Petworth - Enter the house off of a large covered porch into a foyer. The foyer opens into the living room (16x18) with decorative fireplace. Separate formal dining room (13x12) is located directly behind the living room. French doors in dining room lead out onto a large deck and the back yard. Renovated kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave along with granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Half bath located off of the kitchen. The living room and dining room have bamboo flooring. Steps in foyer lead up to the second floor. Master bedroom (13x12) includes a full bath and good closet space. Two additional bedrooms (12x12) (13x12) and a hall bath complete the second floor. All bedrooms have bamboo floors. Finished basement includes a family room (12x10), carpeted bedroom (13x11) carpeted den (13x12) and laundry closet. Door in basement leads out into the back yard. Street parking only.

Please call or text 240-997-3585 to inquire!

(RLNE4301537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 7th St. NW have any available units?
4328 7th St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 7th St. NW have?
Some of 4328 7th St. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 7th St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
4328 7th St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 7th St. NW pet-friendly?
No, 4328 7th St. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4328 7th St. NW offer parking?
No, 4328 7th St. NW does not offer parking.
Does 4328 7th St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 7th St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 7th St. NW have a pool?
No, 4328 7th St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 4328 7th St. NW have accessible units?
No, 4328 7th St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 7th St. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 7th St. NW has units with dishwashers.

