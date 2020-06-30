All apartments in Washington
4326 Blagden Avenue NW
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

4326 Blagden Avenue NW

4326 Blagden Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4326 Blagden Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
4326 Blagden Avenue NW Available 04/25/20 Unique Three Bedroom Detached Updated House for Rent In Crestwood! Front/Back Yard, Off Street Parking & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e7WEMpH1fz8

Address: 4326 Blagden Avenue NW Washington, DC 20011
Neighborhood: Crestwood Neighborhood
Market Rent: $3,995 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Feet: 1,311 Square Feet
Parking: Attached Garage, and Driveway
Pets: No Pets allowed
Status: Available Now!

Schools:

Elementary School- Powell Elementary School
Middle School- Deal Middle School
High School- Wilson High School

Welcome to 4326 Blagden Avenue NW! Tucked in the residential Crestwood neighborhood, this stunning detached 3BR/3BA private home offers the perfect combination of art deco style and a modern, open floor plan. From the sleek hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, updated kitchen featuring state-of-the-art appliances, granite counter tops, and elegant lighting, this home is sure to impress! Upstairs you will find three bedrooms equipped with large windows, overhead lights, and closets with organizers. The lower level offers a work space complete with cabinets and bookshelves, a full bathroom, and basement ideal for entertaining. The partially furnished basement features a laundry station with full sized appliances, storage, and a decorative fireplace. The expansive rear yard is perfect for outdoor entertainment with a patio set, a garden space, and mature trees. Included in the monthly rent are complimentary gutter cleanings and landscaping.

Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Three Full Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Crestwood
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Freezer
Laundry: Full Sized Heavy Duty Washer and Dryer
Square Footage: 1,311 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).
Floors: Hardwood Throughout
A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat
Fireplace: Decorative
Amenities: Detached Home, Backyard, Front Yard, Back Porch, Front Porch, Detached Garage, Massive Gravel Driveway, Updated Kitchen, Full size Washer/Dryer, Metro Close By, Metro Bus Close By!

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Blagden Avenue NW have any available units?
4326 Blagden Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Blagden Avenue NW have?
Some of 4326 Blagden Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Blagden Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Blagden Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Blagden Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 4326 Blagden Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4326 Blagden Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Blagden Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 4326 Blagden Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4326 Blagden Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Blagden Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 4326 Blagden Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Blagden Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 4326 Blagden Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Blagden Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 Blagden Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

