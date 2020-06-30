Amenities
4326 Blagden Avenue NW Available 04/25/20 Unique Three Bedroom Detached Updated House for Rent In Crestwood! Front/Back Yard, Off Street Parking & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e7WEMpH1fz8
Address: 4326 Blagden Avenue NW Washington, DC 20011
Neighborhood: Crestwood Neighborhood
Market Rent: $3,995 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Feet: 1,311 Square Feet
Parking: Attached Garage, and Driveway
Pets: No Pets allowed
Status: Available Now!
Schools:
Elementary School- Powell Elementary School
Middle School- Deal Middle School
High School- Wilson High School
Welcome to 4326 Blagden Avenue NW! Tucked in the residential Crestwood neighborhood, this stunning detached 3BR/3BA private home offers the perfect combination of art deco style and a modern, open floor plan. From the sleek hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, updated kitchen featuring state-of-the-art appliances, granite counter tops, and elegant lighting, this home is sure to impress! Upstairs you will find three bedrooms equipped with large windows, overhead lights, and closets with organizers. The lower level offers a work space complete with cabinets and bookshelves, a full bathroom, and basement ideal for entertaining. The partially furnished basement features a laundry station with full sized appliances, storage, and a decorative fireplace. The expansive rear yard is perfect for outdoor entertainment with a patio set, a garden space, and mature trees. Included in the monthly rent are complimentary gutter cleanings and landscaping.
Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Three Full Bathrooms
Neighborhood: Crestwood
Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Freezer
Laundry: Full Sized Heavy Duty Washer and Dryer
Square Footage: 1,311 Square Feet
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).
Floors: Hardwood Throughout
A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat
Fireplace: Decorative
Amenities: Detached Home, Backyard, Front Yard, Back Porch, Front Porch, Detached Garage, Massive Gravel Driveway, Updated Kitchen, Full size Washer/Dryer, Metro Close By, Metro Bus Close By!
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5453163)