Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

4326 Blagden Avenue NW Available 04/25/20 Unique Three Bedroom Detached Updated House for Rent In Crestwood! Front/Back Yard, Off Street Parking & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=e7WEMpH1fz8



Address: 4326 Blagden Avenue NW Washington, DC 20011

Neighborhood: Crestwood Neighborhood

Market Rent: $3,995 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Feet: 1,311 Square Feet

Parking: Attached Garage, and Driveway

Pets: No Pets allowed

Status: Available Now!



Schools:



Elementary School- Powell Elementary School

Middle School- Deal Middle School

High School- Wilson High School



Welcome to 4326 Blagden Avenue NW! Tucked in the residential Crestwood neighborhood, this stunning detached 3BR/3BA private home offers the perfect combination of art deco style and a modern, open floor plan. From the sleek hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, updated kitchen featuring state-of-the-art appliances, granite counter tops, and elegant lighting, this home is sure to impress! Upstairs you will find three bedrooms equipped with large windows, overhead lights, and closets with organizers. The lower level offers a work space complete with cabinets and bookshelves, a full bathroom, and basement ideal for entertaining. The partially furnished basement features a laundry station with full sized appliances, storage, and a decorative fireplace. The expansive rear yard is perfect for outdoor entertainment with a patio set, a garden space, and mature trees. Included in the monthly rent are complimentary gutter cleanings and landscaping.



Bedrooms: Three Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Three Full Bathrooms

Neighborhood: Crestwood

Kitchen: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Freezer

Laundry: Full Sized Heavy Duty Washer and Dryer

Square Footage: 1,311 Square Feet

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Deposit: Equal to One Months Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information).

Floors: Hardwood Throughout

A/C & Heat: Central AC and Heat

Fireplace: Decorative

Amenities: Detached Home, Backyard, Front Yard, Back Porch, Front Porch, Detached Garage, Massive Gravel Driveway, Updated Kitchen, Full size Washer/Dryer, Metro Close By, Metro Bus Close By!



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453163)