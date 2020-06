Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking gym elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Stunning two bedroom two bathroom condo or one bedroom and den(second bedroom has no window)ideally located in Friendship Heights close to shops , restaurants and public transportation. Features include wood floors, top of the line appliances, granite counter tops , wired for sound, custom blinds, parking and in unit washer and dryer.Building amenities include twenty four hour desk, fitness center and party room.Landlord will pay move in fee $792Tenant pays move out fee $792