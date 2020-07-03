All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4301 3rd St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4301 3rd St Nw
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:13 AM

4301 3rd St Nw

4301 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4301 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautifully renovated studio english basement fully furnished and ready for one professional or student. The pictures are of the basement apartment with furnishings are present. New lighting, wooden floor, carpeting in the bedroom area. There is a breakfast nook, big bathroom with bear- like tub,

It is available for single occupancy in June for a non smoking responsible, clean, and friendly professional or student.

If you travel it is a perk to have the things you require already set up without the hassle of having to buy then selling home furnishings.

Location:
3rd St NW between Varnum St. NW and Webster St. NW.
A block away from Lincoln’s Cottage ( retired veterans home).

Driving :
Minutes from the Washington Hospital Center, Children’s Hospital, the Capital, Union Station, and Downtown (non rush hour).

Walking/ Biking distance to Washington Hospital Center, Children’s Hospital, Catholic University, the Basilica, Bishop Carroll H. S., Trinity University, Pethworth Library, and Creative Minds PCS. Also great neighborhood restaurants:
Next block the Hitching Post, Slash Run. Down on Upshur St. NW:
Taqueria del Barrio, Timber Pizza, Pizza Hut, Himitsu, Pethworth Citizen, & Danni’s Take Out.

Neighborhood grocery stores:
Two conviene stores down the block.
Yes market on Georgia Ave., and Safeway by the Petworth Metro. All within walking distance.

Transportation:
Pethworth Metro (green/ yellow line) is a 12-15 minute walk and Ft. Totten ( is a transfer point for the red & green line) is about a 20 minute walk or catch the 60 bus to station ( the 60 bus does not run on weekends).
Three bus lines run a block to two blocks away from the house.
The 60 route is between Ft. Totten and Pethworth Metro stations.
The H8 route is from Rhode Island Ave Metro to Mt. Pleasant.
The 64 route is from Takoma Park metro to Federal Triangle.

Utilities included in rent are heat, gas, water, internet.

Amenities: Also full size fridge, small dishwasher, electric stove top, conventional oven, and more( will go into detail if interested).

** Sorry no pets**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 3rd St Nw have any available units?
4301 3rd St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 3rd St Nw have?
Some of 4301 3rd St Nw's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 3rd St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4301 3rd St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 3rd St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 4301 3rd St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4301 3rd St Nw offer parking?
No, 4301 3rd St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 4301 3rd St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 3rd St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 3rd St Nw have a pool?
No, 4301 3rd St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4301 3rd St Nw have accessible units?
No, 4301 3rd St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 3rd St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 3rd St Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University