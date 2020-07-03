4301 3rd St Nw

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautifully renovated studio english basement fully furnished and ready for one professional or student. The pictures are of the basement apartment with furnishings are present. New lighting, wooden floor, carpeting in the bedroom area. There is a breakfast nook, big bathroom with bear- like tub,



It is available for single occupancy in June for a non smoking responsible, clean, and friendly professional or student.



If you travel it is a perk to have the things you require already set up without the hassle of having to buy then selling home furnishings.



Location:

3rd St NW between Varnum St. NW and Webster St. NW.

A block away from Lincoln’s Cottage ( retired veterans home).



Driving :

Minutes from the Washington Hospital Center, Children’s Hospital, the Capital, Union Station, and Downtown (non rush hour).



Walking/ Biking distance to Washington Hospital Center, Children’s Hospital, Catholic University, the Basilica, Bishop Carroll H. S., Trinity University, Pethworth Library, and Creative Minds PCS. Also great neighborhood restaurants:

Next block the Hitching Post, Slash Run. Down on Upshur St. NW:

Taqueria del Barrio, Timber Pizza, Pizza Hut, Himitsu, Pethworth Citizen, & Danni’s Take Out.



Neighborhood grocery stores:

Two conviene stores down the block.

Yes market on Georgia Ave., and Safeway by the Petworth Metro. All within walking distance.



Transportation:

Pethworth Metro (green/ yellow line) is a 12-15 minute walk and Ft. Totten ( is a transfer point for the red & green line) is about a 20 minute walk or catch the 60 bus to station ( the 60 bus does not run on weekends).

Three bus lines run a block to two blocks away from the house.

The 60 route is between Ft. Totten and Pethworth Metro stations.

The H8 route is from Rhode Island Ave Metro to Mt. Pleasant.

The 64 route is from Takoma Park metro to Federal Triangle.



Utilities included in rent are heat, gas, water, internet.



Amenities: Also full size fridge, small dishwasher, electric stove top, conventional oven, and more( will go into detail if interested).



** Sorry no pets**