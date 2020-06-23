Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
425 60th street NE unit 6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 60th street NE unit 6
425 60th St NE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
425 60th St NE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 bedroom / 1 bath apartment accepts section 8!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4519105)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 60th street NE unit 6 have any available units?
425 60th street NE unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 425 60th street NE unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
425 60th street NE unit 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 60th street NE unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 425 60th street NE unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 425 60th street NE unit 6 offer parking?
No, 425 60th street NE unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 425 60th street NE unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 60th street NE unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 60th street NE unit 6 have a pool?
No, 425 60th street NE unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 425 60th street NE unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 425 60th street NE unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 60th street NE unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 60th street NE unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 60th street NE unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 60th street NE unit 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
