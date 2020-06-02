All apartments in Washington
423 18th St NE Unit 3.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

423 18th St NE Unit 3

423 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

423 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious Two Bedroom Near H Street! $500 Off First Month's Rent! - This lovely two-bedroom, three-bathroom row home in Kingman Park is spread out over 1537 square feet! Upon entering the home, you'll find a light-filled living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Off the main living room there is plenty of space to designate a dining area, which has a gold mid-century light fixture --adding a great space for entertaining! Off to the side is the open kitchen, which has updated stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and tiled backsplash.

Don't miss the full bathroom before heading upstairs! Two bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full bathrooms are on the upper level of the condo. The master is spacious and has three large windows while the second bedroom is perfect for your home-office! The impressive hall bathroom has a full-size tub/shower and great tiling, plus shelving and storage. The hallway also has modern built-in shelving. The in-unit washer and dryer rounds out this wonderful space!

Located just a 9-minute walk to the H St Streetcar, or a 12-minute walk to the Stadium-Armory Metro, getting around is a breeze from this location. Close by is the Rosedale Recreation Center with a library and a fantastic pool! It's an easy hop over to the H Street Corridor with amazing restaurants, bars, and venues. Both Whole Foods and Safeway are in close proximity for groceries. Take advantage of hiking around Kingman Island or kayaking in the summer - there's a lot of green space to explore just a few blocks away!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5726078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 423 18th St NE Unit 3 have any available units?
423 18th St NE Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 18th St NE Unit 3 have?
Some of 423 18th St NE Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 18th St NE Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
423 18th St NE Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 18th St NE Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 18th St NE Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 423 18th St NE Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 423 18th St NE Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 423 18th St NE Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 18th St NE Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 18th St NE Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 423 18th St NE Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 423 18th St NE Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 423 18th St NE Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 18th St NE Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 18th St NE Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

