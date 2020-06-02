423 18th St NE Unit 3.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Spacious Two Bedroom Near H Street! $500 Off First Month's Rent! - This lovely two-bedroom, three-bathroom row home in Kingman Park is spread out over 1537 square feet! Upon entering the home, you'll find a light-filled living room with gleaming hardwood floors. Off the main living room there is plenty of space to designate a dining area, which has a gold mid-century light fixture --adding a great space for entertaining! Off to the side is the open kitchen, which has updated stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and tiled backsplash.



Don't miss the full bathroom before heading upstairs! Two bedrooms with walk-in closets and two full bathrooms are on the upper level of the condo. The master is spacious and has three large windows while the second bedroom is perfect for your home-office! The impressive hall bathroom has a full-size tub/shower and great tiling, plus shelving and storage. The hallway also has modern built-in shelving. The in-unit washer and dryer rounds out this wonderful space!



Located just a 9-minute walk to the H St Streetcar, or a 12-minute walk to the Stadium-Armory Metro, getting around is a breeze from this location. Close by is the Rosedale Recreation Center with a library and a fantastic pool! It's an easy hop over to the H Street Corridor with amazing restaurants, bars, and venues. Both Whole Foods and Safeway are in close proximity for groceries. Take advantage of hiking around Kingman Island or kayaking in the summer - there's a lot of green space to explore just a few blocks away!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Pets welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



(RLNE5726078)