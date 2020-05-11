422 Butternut St NW #204

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Takoma! - Lovely condo studio, within a fully remodeled, boutique building. One parking spot in a private gated parking lot. Located just 2 blocks for Takoma bus and metro red line rail station! Upgraded stainless steel appliances: range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and stackable washer/dryer. Hardwood floors in the living area, tiling in kitchen and bathroom. Full walk-in closet & full bathroom, with tub!! There is a small gym and additional laundry in the basement. Walk just minutes parks, tennis and basketball courts, public pool, and amazing spots to eat. CVS, Safeway, and more are just down the road too! Pets allowed, upon approval. No move-in fee. Courtesy of Citylights Realty Group Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4730091)