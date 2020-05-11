All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
422 Butternut St NW #204
422 Butternut St NW #204

422 Butternut St NW · No Longer Available
Location

422 Butternut St NW, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 1 Bedroom in the Heart of Takoma! - Lovely condo studio, within a fully remodeled, boutique building. One parking spot in a private gated parking lot. Located just 2 blocks for Takoma bus and metro red line rail station! Upgraded stainless steel appliances: range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and stackable washer/dryer. Hardwood floors in the living area, tiling in kitchen and bathroom. Full walk-in closet & full bathroom, with tub!! There is a small gym and additional laundry in the basement. Walk just minutes parks, tennis and basketball courts, public pool, and amazing spots to eat. CVS, Safeway, and more are just down the road too! Pets allowed, upon approval. No move-in fee. Courtesy of Citylights Realty Group Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4730091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Butternut St NW #204 have any available units?
422 Butternut St NW #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 Butternut St NW #204 have?
Some of 422 Butternut St NW #204's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Butternut St NW #204 currently offering any rent specials?
422 Butternut St NW #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Butternut St NW #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 Butternut St NW #204 is pet friendly.
Does 422 Butternut St NW #204 offer parking?
Yes, 422 Butternut St NW #204 offers parking.
Does 422 Butternut St NW #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Butternut St NW #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Butternut St NW #204 have a pool?
Yes, 422 Butternut St NW #204 has a pool.
Does 422 Butternut St NW #204 have accessible units?
No, 422 Butternut St NW #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Butternut St NW #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Butternut St NW #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
