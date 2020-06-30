All apartments in Washington
422 58TH ST NE
422 58TH ST NE

422 58th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

422 58th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
*** Utilities Included*** Partially Furnished Brand New Colonial Home inside the lines of the District with state of the art appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, dryer, ice-maker, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, stove, washer, and water heater.An open floor plan with breakfast/ dining area, family room, recessed lighting throughout, walk-in closet(s), and wood floors. Metro Accessible through the train or bus. Deanwood Metro a short walk away or onsite parking. A plethora of restaurants including Provost: Traditional American, Addie Love's: Soul Food, Little Miner Taco and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

