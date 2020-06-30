422 58TH ST NE

Amenities
*** Utilities Included*** Partially Furnished Brand New Colonial Home inside the lines of the District with state of the art appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, dryer, ice-maker, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, stove, washer, and water heater.An open floor plan with breakfast/ dining area, family room, recessed lighting throughout, walk-in closet(s), and wood floors. Metro Accessible through the train or bus. Deanwood Metro a short walk away or onsite parking. A plethora of restaurants including Provost: Traditional American, Addie Love's: Soul Food, Little Miner Taco and so much more.