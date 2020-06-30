422 58TH ST NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

*** Utilities Included*** Partially Furnished Brand New Colonial Home inside the lines of the District with state of the art appliances including a built-in microwave, dishwasher, dryer, ice-maker, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, stove, washer, and water heater.An open floor plan with breakfast/ dining area, family room, recessed lighting throughout, walk-in closet(s), and wood floors. Metro Accessible through the train or bus. Deanwood Metro a short walk away or onsite parking. A plethora of restaurants including Provost: Traditional American, Addie Love's: Soul Food, Little Miner Taco and so much more.