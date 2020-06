Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Walk to Metro* Utilities Included* Fully Furnished - Property Id: 283082



Small fully renovated apartment in 2-unit duplex/town-home.

**FULLY FURNISHED** and **ALL ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED** - Including High Speed Internet.



The unit is just a 5 minute walk to the Minnesota Ave (orange line) metro station; and 3 minute drive to interstate 295. You'll be a 10 minute drive to Capital hill and Union Station or just 5 train stops, and just 15 minutes to DCA and 35 minutes to BWI.



Plenty of on-street parking. Neighborhood is becoming more diverse.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283082

Property Id 283082



(RLNE5869198)