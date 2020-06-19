4201 D Street, S.E - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Never heard of Fort Dupont National Park?...



This apartment is walking distance away!



https://www.nps.gov/fodu/index.htm



This modern second floor 1BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space with ample closets/storage. There is secure front entry to the building and rear egress into an enclosed shared backyard.



Live on a quiet cozy block in SE in a beautiful apartment that is situated close to public transportation as well as quick access to highways and main city streets to easily maneuver through and around the city.



STOP LOOKING for the brand new building on a busy street when you can be comfortable on a quiet block not far away.



Schedule your viewing today - (202) 487 7421 or jcharris@cpmetro.com



APARTMENT AMENITIES:

• Original Hardwood floors

• Modern light fixtures

• Ceiling fan

• Central air/heat

• Galley kitchen

• GE stainless steel appliances

• Ventless washer/dryer unit

• Granite counters and classy subway tile in bath and kitchen

• Multiple closets for storage

• Slow close cabinets throughout



WHAT'S CLOSE BY:

• 4 blocks from Benning Road Metro Station (blue/silver line)

• 4 blocks to Zipcar and Bike Share

• Scenic Fort Dupont National Park

• Fort Dupont Ice Skating Rink

• Ridge Road Community Center

• Shopping and food options along Minnesota Ave



TERMS:

• Lease Term - 12 months minimum

• Rent $1295 + electric/gas

• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, employment verification

• $35 Application fee non-refundable/per person

• Rental Insurance

• Plenty of street parking

• No Pets and No Smoking in Apartment

• Available for immediate move-in



QUALIFICATIONS:

• Income $50,000 (total if more than 1 applicant)

• Two years of positive rental history

• Two years of employment history

• No evictions or court filings



TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS:

• Bike Share and ZipCar Station close by.

• Bus V7/V8 - corner of East Capitol St and Benning Rd

Services: Minnesota Ave Metro to Congress Heights Metro (green)

• Bus 96/97 - corner of Texas Ave and East Capitol St

Services: Tenleytown Metro (red line) to Capitol Heights Metro (blue silver line)

• Bus U5/U6 - corner of Texas Ave and D St

Services To: Minnesota Ave Metro (orange line)



Conveniently located near highways 295, 395, East Capitol St, Benning Road and HWY Route 50



Professionally Management By:

Carson Properties

PO Box 5142

Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775

301 430 0267

www.cpmetro.com

This cozy property is located in the heart of Fort Dupont Park. In close proximity to metrobus and metrorail at Benning Road (Blue Line), the shops and night life of H street, and the Maryland boarder. Close to the infamous Shrimp Boat and RFK Stadium, you get the convenience of local attractions as well as the quite neighborhood.