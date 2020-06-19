All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4201 D Street, S.E - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4201 D Street, S.E - 2
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

4201 D Street, S.E - 2

4201 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4201 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Never heard of Fort Dupont National Park?...

This apartment is walking distance away!

https://www.nps.gov/fodu/index.htm

This modern second floor 1BR/1Bath unit has just been completely renovated with contemporary finishes. Every inch of this stylish apartment has usable space with ample closets/storage. There is secure front entry to the building and rear egress into an enclosed shared backyard.

Live on a quiet cozy block in SE in a beautiful apartment that is situated close to public transportation as well as quick access to highways and main city streets to easily maneuver through and around the city.

STOP LOOKING for the brand new building on a busy street when you can be comfortable on a quiet block not far away.

Schedule your viewing today - (202) 487 7421 or jcharris@cpmetro.com

APARTMENT AMENITIES:
• Original Hardwood floors
• Modern light fixtures
• Ceiling fan
• Central air/heat
• Galley kitchen
• GE stainless steel appliances
• Ventless washer/dryer unit
• Granite counters and classy subway tile in bath and kitchen
• Multiple closets for storage
• Slow close cabinets throughout

WHAT'S CLOSE BY:
• 4 blocks from Benning Road Metro Station (blue/silver line)
• 4 blocks to Zipcar and Bike Share
• Scenic Fort Dupont National Park
• Fort Dupont Ice Skating Rink
• Ridge Road Community Center
• Shopping and food options along Minnesota Ave

TERMS:
• Lease Term - 12 months minimum
• Rent $1295 + electric/gas
• Application Required - credit/background check, landlord references, employment verification
• $35 Application fee non-refundable/per person
• Rental Insurance
• Plenty of street parking
• No Pets and No Smoking in Apartment
• Available for immediate move-in

QUALIFICATIONS:
• Income $50,000 (total if more than 1 applicant)
• Two years of positive rental history
• Two years of employment history
• No evictions or court filings

TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS:
• Bike Share and ZipCar Station close by.
• Bus V7/V8 - corner of East Capitol St and Benning Rd
Services: Minnesota Ave Metro to Congress Heights Metro (green)
• Bus 96/97 - corner of Texas Ave and East Capitol St
Services: Tenleytown Metro (red line) to Capitol Heights Metro (blue silver line)
• Bus U5/U6 - corner of Texas Ave and D St
Services To: Minnesota Ave Metro (orange line)

Conveniently located near highways 295, 395, East Capitol St, Benning Road and HWY Route 50

Professionally Management By:
Carson Properties
PO Box 5142
Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20775
301 430 0267
www.cpmetro.com
This cozy property is located in the heart of Fort Dupont Park. In close proximity to metrobus and metrorail at Benning Road (Blue Line), the shops and night life of H street, and the Maryland boarder. Close to the infamous Shrimp Boat and RFK Stadium, you get the convenience of local attractions as well as the quite neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 have any available units?
4201 D Street, S.E - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 have?
Some of 4201 D Street, S.E - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4201 D Street, S.E - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 offer parking?
No, 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 have a pool?
No, 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 D Street, S.E - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University