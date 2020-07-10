42 T St Ne

Amenities

Convenient One bedroom apartment located near downtown Washington DC. Spacious and naturally well-lit. 1 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment in Bloomingdale. Close to bus transportation and walking distance to New York Ave Metro(Red line) and Shaw/Howard Metro (Green line). Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! Close to restaurants and bakeries. Exposed Brick Walls: $1750.00/mo, $1750.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Bernadette at 202-701-3757 or Moussa at 301-728-5113. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.