Last updated June 6 2020

42 T St Ne

42 T Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

42 T Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Convenient One bedroom apartment located near downtown Washington DC. Spacious and naturally well-lit. 1 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment in Bloomingdale. Close to bus transportation and walking distance to New York Ave Metro(Red line) and Shaw/Howard Metro (Green line). Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer! Close to restaurants and bakeries. Exposed Brick Walls: $1750.00/mo, $1750.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call Bernadette at 202-701-3757 or Moussa at 301-728-5113. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 T St Ne have any available units?
42 T St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 42 T St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
42 T St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 T St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 T St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 42 T St Ne offer parking?
No, 42 T St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 42 T St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 T St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 T St Ne have a pool?
No, 42 T St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 42 T St Ne have accessible units?
No, 42 T St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 42 T St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 T St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 T St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 T St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.

