Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:20 PM

418 A STREET SE

418 A Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

418 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
CAPITOL HILL FURNISHED APARTMENT...Enjoy city living at its finest. This beautiful one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment comprises the main floor of a converted 1875 row house. It is spacious and elegant, with high ceilings, original wide-plank pine wood floors, arched doorways, a carved marble, wood-burning fireplace, large closets, an attached backyard deck with grill (shared with 3 other apartments), and custom wood shutters throughout. This FULLY FURNISHED rental has a queen size sleigh bed with a Select Comfort dual zone mattress; a fully stocked kitchen (gas range, microwave, dishwasher, Keurig, dishes, pots and pans, etc.); all linens for bed, bath and kitchen; 2 flat-screen TVs; and crystal and china for entertaining. Wifi and TV streaming (YouTubeTV) are included; tenant pays electricity. Bi-weekly maid service can be arranged at an additional fee. And you will love the neighborhood! This building, once a stately single-family home, is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, walking distance to 2 Metro stops, the US Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, the Folger, the House and Senate office buildings, Eastern Market, and several top DC restaurants.This is a strictly non-smoking building, including in the front and back yard. No pets are allowed. Parking is street parking only (DC Zone 6 permit). We require a minimum 6-month lease and one month's security deposit on all leases, due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 A STREET SE have any available units?
418 A STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 A STREET SE have?
Some of 418 A STREET SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
418 A STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 A STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 418 A STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 418 A STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 418 A STREET SE offers parking.
Does 418 A STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 A STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 A STREET SE have a pool?
No, 418 A STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 418 A STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 418 A STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 418 A STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 A STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
