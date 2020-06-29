418 A STREET SE

Amenities

CAPITOL HILL FURNISHED APARTMENT...Enjoy city living at its finest. This beautiful one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment comprises the main floor of a converted 1875 row house. It is spacious and elegant, with high ceilings, original wide-plank pine wood floors, arched doorways, a carved marble, wood-burning fireplace, large closets, an attached backyard deck with grill (shared with 3 other apartments), and custom wood shutters throughout. This FULLY FURNISHED rental has a queen size sleigh bed with a Select Comfort dual zone mattress; a fully stocked kitchen (gas range, microwave, dishwasher, Keurig, dishes, pots and pans, etc.); all linens for bed, bath and kitchen; 2 flat-screen TVs; and crystal and china for entertaining. Wifi and TV streaming (YouTubeTV) are included; tenant pays electricity. Bi-weekly maid service can be arranged at an additional fee. And you will love the neighborhood! This building, once a stately single-family home, is situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, walking distance to 2 Metro stops, the US Capitol, Supreme Court, Library of Congress, the Folger, the House and Senate office buildings, Eastern Market, and several top DC restaurants.This is a strictly non-smoking building, including in the front and back yard. No pets are allowed. Parking is street parking only (DC Zone 6 permit). We require a minimum 6-month lease and one month's security deposit on all leases, due at lease signing.