417 A STREET SE

Capitol Hill Mini-Mansion by the Supreme Court Fully preserved Victorian-era home at the best location on Capitol Hill. This home offers 5 large bedrooms with 5 en-suite bathrooms and soaking tubs. The entrance floor, behind the mahogany double door, offers a large reception room/dining room and an elegant sitting room with open architecture kitchen for cozy family time or effective entertaining.A total of 3,200 sq. ft. of high ceilings and meticulously preserved 1890 features topped by a wide Victorian turret creating a circular hangout space in all 4 North-facing rooms. Central air and central water-based heat guarantee comfort in every season around the year.A nicely manicured yard wraps around the corner of A and 5th Street SE.Classy Victorian living in the heart of Capitol Hill, between the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court, and Eastern Market. Where Power meets Style! THIS PROPERTY IS A SINGLE-FAMILY RENTAL ONLY NO INDIVIDUAL ROOMS FOR RENT!