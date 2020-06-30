All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:50 PM

417 A STREET SE

417 A Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

417 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Capitol Hill Mini-Mansion by the Supreme Court Fully preserved Victorian-era home at the best location on Capitol Hill. This home offers 5 large bedrooms with 5 en-suite bathrooms and soaking tubs. The entrance floor, behind the mahogany double door, offers a large reception room/dining room and an elegant sitting room with open architecture kitchen for cozy family time or effective entertaining.A total of 3,200 sq. ft. of high ceilings and meticulously preserved 1890 features topped by a wide Victorian turret creating a circular hangout space in all 4 North-facing rooms. Central air and central water-based heat guarantee comfort in every season around the year.A nicely manicured yard wraps around the corner of A and 5th Street SE.Classy Victorian living in the heart of Capitol Hill, between the Library of Congress, the Supreme Court, and Eastern Market. Where Power meets Style! THIS PROPERTY IS A SINGLE-FAMILY RENTAL ONLY NO INDIVIDUAL ROOMS FOR RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 A STREET SE have any available units?
417 A STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 A STREET SE have?
Some of 417 A STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
417 A STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 A STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 417 A STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 417 A STREET SE offer parking?
No, 417 A STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 417 A STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 A STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 A STREET SE have a pool?
No, 417 A STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 417 A STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 417 A STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 417 A STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 A STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

