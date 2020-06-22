All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3

4121 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4121 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Brand new 2 bed/2 bath condo with a dedicated, off-street parking space and is located 0.3 miles/ 500 meters from the Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station and 0.5 miles/ 800 meters from the 14th St bus lines. It is also located close to several grocery stores,restaurants and bars, the Petworth library, a hardware store, and right next to the Petworth Playground. Owner pays for water and gas, tenants are responsible for future electric. NO Pets.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 have any available units?
4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 have?
Some of 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
