4121 9th Street Northwest, Unit 3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning playground microwave

Brand new 2 bed/2 bath condo with a dedicated, off-street parking space and is located 0.3 miles/ 500 meters from the Georgia Ave-Petworth metro station and 0.5 miles/ 800 meters from the 14th St bus lines. It is also located close to several grocery stores,restaurants and bars, the Petworth library, a hardware store, and right next to the Petworth Playground. Owner pays for water and gas, tenants are responsible for future electric. NO Pets.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm