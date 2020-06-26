All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4116 AMES STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4116 AMES STREET NE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:56 AM

4116 AMES STREET NE

4116 Ames Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4116 Ames Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
It's loaded with upgrades. This two bedroom, one bath comes with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, lots of windows, plenty of kitchen cabinets and a lot more, yet it's priced like an ordinary apartment. Life at the top means you don't hear anyone's foot steps from above (pitter-patter or clump-clump). With the open floor plan plantation blinds, private terrace and upscale kitchen, it's the pinnacle of living at $1400 monthly rent. Reserved parking space number 41. Leave your car in that spot and take metro bus and subway. Dogs case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 AMES STREET NE have any available units?
4116 AMES STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 AMES STREET NE have?
Some of 4116 AMES STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 AMES STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4116 AMES STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 AMES STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 AMES STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 4116 AMES STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 4116 AMES STREET NE offers parking.
Does 4116 AMES STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 AMES STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 AMES STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4116 AMES STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4116 AMES STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4116 AMES STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 AMES STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 AMES STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University