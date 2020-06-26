4116 AMES STREET NE

Amenities
It's loaded with upgrades. This two bedroom, one bath comes with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, lots of windows, plenty of kitchen cabinets and a lot more, yet it's priced like an ordinary apartment. Life at the top means you don't hear anyone's foot steps from above (pitter-patter or clump-clump). With the open floor plan plantation blinds, private terrace and upscale kitchen, it's the pinnacle of living at $1400 monthly rent. Reserved parking space number 41. Leave your car in that spot and take metro bus and subway. Dogs case by case.