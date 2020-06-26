4116 AMES STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

It's loaded with upgrades. This two bedroom, one bath comes with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, lots of windows, plenty of kitchen cabinets and a lot more, yet it's priced like an ordinary apartment. Life at the top means you don't hear anyone's foot steps from above (pitter-patter or clump-clump). With the open floor plan plantation blinds, private terrace and upscale kitchen, it's the pinnacle of living at $1400 monthly rent. Reserved parking space number 41. Leave your car in that spot and take metro bus and subway. Dogs case by case.