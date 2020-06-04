All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

410 15th St NE 2

410 15th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

410 15th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Great Opportunity In H St - This is a terrific 1 bedroom unit that is absolutely filled with light. It has a great layout with perfect flow whether home alone, of having some friends over.

The bedroom is a real bedroom and this is not some studio masquerading as something more. This unit is in a modern building with stylish and up to date finishes and appliances throughout including a washer and dryer in the apartment.

The unit is very well maintained as is the building which is friendly and welcoming.

Walk, Transit, and Bike scores are all wonderful. You're at one end of H with Stadium-Armory just a stone's throw and Union Station and Capitol Hill on the other end. Enjoy short walks to either Eastern Market or H St! The Orange, Blue, and Silver lines all beckon and everybody's favorite, the DC Streetcar.

The neighborhood has more street parking than you can shake a stick at but there are not parking spots within the building.

The unit also features a stacked washer and dryer, a gas fireplace, a whirlpool tub, and in-ceiling speakers.

The awesome unit won't last long. Please contact us online ASAP for a showing. Phone calls not preferred.

(RLNE3254585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

