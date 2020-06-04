410 15th St NE 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Great Opportunity In H St - This is a terrific 1 bedroom unit that is absolutely filled with light. It has a great layout with perfect flow whether home alone, of having some friends over.



The bedroom is a real bedroom and this is not some studio masquerading as something more. This unit is in a modern building with stylish and up to date finishes and appliances throughout including a washer and dryer in the apartment.



The unit is very well maintained as is the building which is friendly and welcoming.



Walk, Transit, and Bike scores are all wonderful. You're at one end of H with Stadium-Armory just a stone's throw and Union Station and Capitol Hill on the other end. Enjoy short walks to either Eastern Market or H St! The Orange, Blue, and Silver lines all beckon and everybody's favorite, the DC Streetcar.



The neighborhood has more street parking than you can shake a stick at but there are not parking spots within the building.



The unit also features a stacked washer and dryer, a gas fireplace, a whirlpool tub, and in-ceiling speakers.



The awesome unit won't last long. Please contact us online ASAP for a showing. Phone calls not preferred.



(RLNE3254585)