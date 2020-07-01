403 4th Street Southeast

Amenities
Lovely 2BR/1BA townhouse in Capitol Hill! Unit features updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, private backyard, which is perfect for entertaining.
Situated in the perfect location! Eastern Market, Pennsylvania Ave, 2 metros, Barracks Row, and several parks are just blocks away.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.