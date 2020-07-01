All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:52 AM

403 4th Street Southeast

403 4th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

403 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2BR/1BA townhouse in Capitol Hill! Unit features updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, private backyard, which is perfect for entertaining.
Situated in the perfect location! Eastern Market, Pennsylvania Ave, 2 metros, Barracks Row, and several parks are just blocks away.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 4th Street Southeast have any available units?
403 4th Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 4th Street Southeast have?
Some of 403 4th Street Southeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 4th Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
403 4th Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 4th Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 4th Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 403 4th Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 403 4th Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 403 4th Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 4th Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 4th Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 403 4th Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 403 4th Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 403 4th Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 403 4th Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 4th Street Southeast has units with dishwashers.

