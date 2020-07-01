403 4th Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2BR/1BA townhouse in Capitol Hill! Unit features updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, hardwood floors, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, private backyard, which is perfect for entertaining.

Situated in the perfect location! Eastern Market, Pennsylvania Ave, 2 metros, Barracks Row, and several parks are just blocks away.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.