4024 7TH ST NE #BASEMENT APARTMENT
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:55 AM

4024 7TH ST NE #BASEMENT APARTMENT

4024 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4024 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

parking
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Furnished Basement apartment OR Furnished ready for move in and located in good neighborhood of BrookLand; Two and Half Blocks From BrookLand Metro Station and one Block from Catholic Athletic Center across the bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

