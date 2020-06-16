4024 7TH ST NE #BASEMENT APARTMENT

4024 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017 Brookland
Furnished Basement apartment OR Furnished ready for move in and located in good neighborhood of BrookLand; Two and Half Blocks From BrookLand Metro Station and one Block from Catholic Athletic Center across the bridge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
