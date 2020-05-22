4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

Amenities

Rare opportunity to rent a lovely apartment at the wonderful Westchester, one of Washington's grandest coop apartment buildings from the Art Deco period. You'll fall in love with this bright, spacious 2-Bedroom/2-Bath corner apartment with renovated Kitchen, separate Dining Room and a Solarium. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Features include an elegant entry Foyer, a huge Living Room, built-in bookcases, parquet floors, and two new HVAC units. The Westchester affords a gracious lifestyle with many amenities including onsite parking, a Concierge desk, extra storage, a convenience store, hair salon & barber shop, dry cleaner, library, party room, and lovely, manicured grounds. Guest suites can be rented on a nightly basis. The large and friendly staff make life at the Westchester especially pleasant. Dine and shop at nearby Cathedral Commons, Glover Park or New Mexico Avenue. The Metro Bus stops at the front entrance and can whisk you to Downtown DC in minutes. The monthly rent includes all utilities except phone/cable/internet. Sorry, no pets. Minimum lease six months; maximum 24 months. All lease applications are subject to board approval. $40 Application Fee. $500 fee for move-in and move-out.