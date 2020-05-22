All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

4000 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4000 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
parking
guest suite
internet access
Rare opportunity to rent a lovely apartment at the wonderful Westchester, one of Washington's grandest coop apartment buildings from the Art Deco period. You'll fall in love with this bright, spacious 2-Bedroom/2-Bath corner apartment with renovated Kitchen, separate Dining Room and a Solarium. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Features include an elegant entry Foyer, a huge Living Room, built-in bookcases, parquet floors, and two new HVAC units. The Westchester affords a gracious lifestyle with many amenities including onsite parking, a Concierge desk, extra storage, a convenience store, hair salon & barber shop, dry cleaner, library, party room, and lovely, manicured grounds. Guest suites can be rented on a nightly basis. The large and friendly staff make life at the Westchester especially pleasant. Dine and shop at nearby Cathedral Commons, Glover Park or New Mexico Avenue. The Metro Bus stops at the front entrance and can whisk you to Downtown DC in minutes. The monthly rent includes all utilities except phone/cable/internet. Sorry, no pets. Minimum lease six months; maximum 24 months. All lease applications are subject to board approval. $40 Application Fee. $500 fee for move-in and move-out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have any available units?
4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University