Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Conveniently located just blocks from several Metro stations and a few steps more to the Eastern Market, a pre turn-of-the-century marketplace featuring fresh and local produce, handmade crafts, and prepared foods. BarracksRow is moments away, where you can find local favorites like Roses Luxury and Teds Bulletin. Also enjoy easy access to the US Capital and National Mall, including the Smithsonian Museums & National Gallery of Art.