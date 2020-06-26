3943 Blaine St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated spacious townhouse near H street NE - Property Id: 131028



Fully renovated Row house! Newly renovated kitchen and updated bathroom, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms, new AC/Heating unit, basement access and new washer and dryer. Near two metro stations (Benning Rd metro and Minnesota Metro ) and a bus stop. Walking distance to grocery store and 5 minute drive to bars and restaurants (H street NE). Close to 2 highway access (295 and 695/395). Will not last long!



Tenat will pay for electricity and gas, water will be paid by Property Owner.

