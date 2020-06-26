All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3943 Blaine St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3943 Blaine St NE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

3943 Blaine St NE

3943 Blaine Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Benning
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3943 Blaine Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated spacious townhouse near H street NE - Property Id: 131028

Fully renovated Row house! Newly renovated kitchen and updated bathroom, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms, new AC/Heating unit, basement access and new washer and dryer. Near two metro stations (Benning Rd metro and Minnesota Metro ) and a bus stop. Walking distance to grocery store and 5 minute drive to bars and restaurants (H street NE). Close to 2 highway access (295 and 695/395). Will not last long!

Tenat will pay for electricity and gas, water will be paid by Property Owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131028p
Property Id 131028

(RLNE5017107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 Blaine St NE have any available units?
3943 Blaine St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3943 Blaine St NE have?
Some of 3943 Blaine St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 Blaine St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3943 Blaine St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 Blaine St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3943 Blaine St NE is pet friendly.
Does 3943 Blaine St NE offer parking?
No, 3943 Blaine St NE does not offer parking.
Does 3943 Blaine St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3943 Blaine St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 Blaine St NE have a pool?
No, 3943 Blaine St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3943 Blaine St NE have accessible units?
No, 3943 Blaine St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 Blaine St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 Blaine St NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University