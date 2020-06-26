3943 Blaine St NE

Amenities
Renovated spacious townhouse near H street NE - Property Id: 131028
Fully renovated Row house! Newly renovated kitchen and updated bathroom, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms, new AC/Heating unit, basement access and new washer and dryer. Near two metro stations (Benning Rd metro and Minnesota Metro ) and a bus stop. Walking distance to grocery store and 5 minute drive to bars and restaurants (H street NE). Close to 2 highway access (295 and 695/395). Will not last long!
Tenat will pay for electricity and gas, water will be paid by Property Owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/131028p
