All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3906 21st Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3906 21st Street Northeast
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

3906 21st Street Northeast

3906 21st Street Northeast · (301) 456-0708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3906 21st Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in Brookland/Woodridge, Washington DC. All utilities included except the bill for AC/heat. Fully Furnished.

Hello! We have a cozy and spacious 2 bedroom house available in Brookland/Woodridge:
• 7-minute drive to the Brookland-CUA metro station and buses
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops, and dining.
• The unit includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., on-site Washer and Dryer, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.
• Available for a minimum period of 1 to 3 months.
• Message for more details!
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in Brookland/Woodridge, Washington DC. All utilities included except the bill for AC/heat. Fully Furnished.

Hello! We have a cozy and spacious 2 bedroom house available in Brookland/Woodridge:
• 7-minute drive to the Brookland-CUA metro station and buses
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops, and dining.
• The unit includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., on-site Washer and Dryer, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.
• Available for a minimum period of 1 to 3 months.
• Message for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 21st Street Northeast have any available units?
3906 21st Street Northeast has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 21st Street Northeast have?
Some of 3906 21st Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 21st Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3906 21st Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 21st Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3906 21st Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3906 21st Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 3906 21st Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 3906 21st Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 21st Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 21st Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 3906 21st Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 3906 21st Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3906 21st Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 21st Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 21st Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3906 21st Street Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity