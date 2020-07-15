3906 21st Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in Brookland/Woodridge, Washington DC. All utilities included except the bill for AC/heat. Fully Furnished.



Hello! We have a cozy and spacious 2 bedroom house available in Brookland/Woodridge:

• 7-minute drive to the Brookland-CUA metro station and buses

• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:

• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA

• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops, and dining.

• The unit includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., on-site Washer and Dryer, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.

• Available for a minimum period of 1 to 3 months.

• Message for more details!

