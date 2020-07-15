3906 21st Street Northeast

Amenities
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in Brookland/Woodridge, Washington DC. All utilities included except the bill for AC/heat. Fully Furnished.
Hello! We have a cozy and spacious 2 bedroom house available in Brookland/Woodridge:
• 7-minute drive to the Brookland-CUA metro station and buses
• For medical professionals, travel nurses, etc. we are:
• Near George Washington Hospital, MedStar Washington Hospital Center, MedStar Georgetown, Howard Hospital, and other area hospitals in DC, MD, and VA
• Close to downtown DC, US Capitol, DC, and Northern VA area attractions, shops, and dining.
• The unit includes Smart TV, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc., on-site Washer and Dryer, Fully stocked kitchen, fully furnished, all utilities included, and street parking.
• Available for a minimum period of 1 to 3 months.
• Message for more details!
