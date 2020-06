Amenities

Fabulous curb appeal and so close to Friendship Heights or Tenleytown! Living, Dining, Kitchen & Office on Main Floor, 4 Br's and 2 BA's on 2nd floor plus finished 3rd floor bedroom with full bathroom. Finished lower level with half bath. 2-car garage. Private backyard with deck off Dining Room. 2yr lease minimum. No cats! No out of the jurisdiction co-signers accepted.