Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3807 RODMAN STREET NW
Last updated January 12 2020 at 2:29 PM

3807 RODMAN STREET NW

3807 Rodman Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Rodman Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
playground
community garden
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
playground
Welcome to this wonderful condo in the Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens neighborhood in Washington D.C.The main level boasts, hardwood floors, granite countertops and tons of natural light! Full bath, in unit Washer/Dryer and nook for a desk are off the main living area. Lower level can be accessed by spiral staircase or separate entrance and has the spacious bedroom and en suite. Conveniently located next to shops, restaurants and grocery! Glover Parkway & Childrens Playground and Hearst, as well as a community garden! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JAN 10TH, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 RODMAN STREET NW have any available units?
3807 RODMAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 RODMAN STREET NW have?
Some of 3807 RODMAN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 RODMAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3807 RODMAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 RODMAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3807 RODMAN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3807 RODMAN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3807 RODMAN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3807 RODMAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3807 RODMAN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 RODMAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3807 RODMAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3807 RODMAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3807 RODMAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 RODMAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3807 RODMAN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
