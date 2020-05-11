3807 RODMAN STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher playground community garden

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities community garden playground

Welcome to this wonderful condo in the Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens neighborhood in Washington D.C.The main level boasts, hardwood floors, granite countertops and tons of natural light! Full bath, in unit Washer/Dryer and nook for a desk are off the main living area. Lower level can be accessed by spiral staircase or separate entrance and has the spacious bedroom and en suite. Conveniently located next to shops, restaurants and grocery! Glover Parkway & Childrens Playground and Hearst, as well as a community garden! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JAN 10TH, 2020