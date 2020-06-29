3803 PORTER STREET NW

Amenities

Located in the highly desirable community of McLean Gardens/Vaughan Place, this 1 bedroom condo will check all your boxes. A thoughtfully designed floor plan provides an abundance of storage, living space, and natural light for the city dweller. A private entrance, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances are a few of the many features that offer the perfect combination of charm and contemporary living. There are two private patios located in front and back of the unit. Among the many amenities include secure off-street parking located directly at the back door, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, package concierge, and dog park. Tenant is only responsible for electricity and cable/wifi. Located within walking distance to Giant, several restaurants and bars, Starbucks, and fitness studios. Available May 1.