All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3803 PORTER STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3803 PORTER STREET NW
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:57 AM

3803 PORTER STREET NW

3803 Porter Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3803 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Located in the highly desirable community of McLean Gardens/Vaughan Place, this 1 bedroom condo will check all your boxes. A thoughtfully designed floor plan provides an abundance of storage, living space, and natural light for the city dweller. A private entrance, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances are a few of the many features that offer the perfect combination of charm and contemporary living. There are two private patios located in front and back of the unit. Among the many amenities include secure off-street parking located directly at the back door, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, package concierge, and dog park. Tenant is only responsible for electricity and cable/wifi. Located within walking distance to Giant, several restaurants and bars, Starbucks, and fitness studios. Available May 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3803 PORTER STREET NW have any available units?
3803 PORTER STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3803 PORTER STREET NW have?
Some of 3803 PORTER STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3803 PORTER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3803 PORTER STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3803 PORTER STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3803 PORTER STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3803 PORTER STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3803 PORTER STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3803 PORTER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3803 PORTER STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3803 PORTER STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3803 PORTER STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3803 PORTER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3803 PORTER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3803 PORTER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3803 PORTER STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University