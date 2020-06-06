All apartments in Washington
38 R STREET NW
38 R STREET NW

38 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

38 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You can call this two floor classic DC row house YOUR next home! Come in and appreciate the elegance of the shiny wood floored main room, with plenty of space for living, a formal dining space and your own personal nicknacks and furnishings. Upstairs you will find two generous sized bedrooms that afford you both space and a sense of privacy. As well, the washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor, which saves you from having to port laundry from floor to floor. Step out the back door and relax on the private deck or walk down to your secured garage parking. The garage has plenty of space for your vehicle, bikes, and provides for additional storage. Don't drive? No matter, as you are less than a mile to the Metro, and several bus options are just step away. Just blocks away are several dining and entertainment options, a weekend farmers market, and grocery. 94 Walk Score!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 R STREET NW have any available units?
38 R STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 R STREET NW have?
Some of 38 R STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 R STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
38 R STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 R STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 38 R STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 38 R STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 38 R STREET NW offers parking.
Does 38 R STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 R STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 R STREET NW have a pool?
No, 38 R STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 38 R STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 38 R STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 38 R STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 R STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

