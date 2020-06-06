38 R STREET NW

Amenities

You can call this two floor classic DC row house YOUR next home! Come in and appreciate the elegance of the shiny wood floored main room, with plenty of space for living, a formal dining space and your own personal nicknacks and furnishings. Upstairs you will find two generous sized bedrooms that afford you both space and a sense of privacy. As well, the washer and dryer is conveniently located on the second floor, which saves you from having to port laundry from floor to floor. Step out the back door and relax on the private deck or walk down to your secured garage parking. The garage has plenty of space for your vehicle, bikes, and provides for additional storage. Don't drive? No matter, as you are less than a mile to the Metro, and several bus options are just step away. Just blocks away are several dining and entertainment options, a weekend farmers market, and grocery. 94 Walk Score!