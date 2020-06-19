All apartments in Washington
3723 S STREET NW
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:21 PM

3723 S STREET NW

3723 S Street Northwest · (202) 338-9558
Location

3723 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Sunny bright and welcoming Burleith residence with stunning new kitchen, and new CAC, Entry level living room, dining room, great kitchen and super deck off kitchen, with two off street parking spaces in rear. Three bedrooms, renovated bath on 2nd level. Hardwood floors on main and second level.Finished lower level with full bath, family room and/or additional bedroom. Laundry and rear door to yard and parking spaces.Super close to Georgetown University, Georgetown that has an array of boutiques, restaurants, GloverArchbold Park with trails and paths. (Lstr related to landlord).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 S STREET NW have any available units?
3723 S STREET NW has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3723 S STREET NW have?
Some of 3723 S STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3723 S STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3723 S STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 S STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3723 S STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3723 S STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3723 S STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 3723 S STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 S STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 S STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3723 S STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3723 S STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3723 S STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 S STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 S STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
