3723 S STREET NW

Sunny bright and welcoming Burleith residence with stunning new kitchen, and new CAC, Entry level living room, dining room, great kitchen and super deck off kitchen, with two off street parking spaces in rear. Three bedrooms, renovated bath on 2nd level. Hardwood floors on main and second level.Finished lower level with full bath, family room and/or additional bedroom. Laundry and rear door to yard and parking spaces.Super close to Georgetown University, Georgetown that has an array of boutiques, restaurants, GloverArchbold Park with trails and paths. (Lstr related to landlord).