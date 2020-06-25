3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

Park & Ride. One block to Petworth Metro and bike share, so leave your car in the garage. Everything thing is at home, entertain on your front porch, or avoid the critters and chill on your screened-in back porch. Open Saturday 2:00-4:00, Sunday 11:00 - 1:00and Monday 4:00-6:00 Only, Do not miss this opportunity to rent in the city with all of the amenities you want. Rent for only $3050 per month. Sorry no pets, no exceptions. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, one full bath, and a den. The first floor features; hardwood floors, arched doors, high ceilings, ceilings fans, kitchen with built-in storage, a den and a screened in porch-enjoy! The walk-out basement has a tiled floor, a full bath, your laundry room, utility room, and a walk-out to your future garden. Finally, the garage is accessed from Rock Creek Church Rd and is self-contained. If you are looking to move now, this is the one. See you Saturday or Sunday.