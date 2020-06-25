All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:23 AM

3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

3626 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3626 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Park & Ride. One block to Petworth Metro and bike share, so leave your car in the garage. Everything thing is at home, entertain on your front porch, or avoid the critters and chill on your screened-in back porch. Open Saturday 2:00-4:00, Sunday 11:00 - 1:00and Monday 4:00-6:00 Only, Do not miss this opportunity to rent in the city with all of the amenities you want. Rent for only $3050 per month. Sorry no pets, no exceptions. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, one full bath, and a den. The first floor features; hardwood floors, arched doors, high ceilings, ceilings fans, kitchen with built-in storage, a den and a screened in porch-enjoy! The walk-out basement has a tiled floor, a full bath, your laundry room, utility room, and a walk-out to your future garden. Finally, the garage is accessed from Rock Creek Church Rd and is self-contained. If you are looking to move now, this is the one. See you Saturday or Sunday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University