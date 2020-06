Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautiful Federal residence with unparalleled views of the Potomac River & Key Bridge, and just steps to shops, restaurants and Georgetown U. Decks on all levels, each bedroom has own bath. 2 car, Tandem, in attached garage. Light, Bright, living room, and dramatic marble wall and gas fireplace. Each room has special and unique touches and views! Built-ins. Renovated kitchen. Appointment only. Call lister https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/635049 Go to COZY.co for rental applications;