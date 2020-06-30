36 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big & bright 3/3 near Red Hen, Pub & The People, transit & more! This deep & wide Victorian row home offers airy open living space, high ceilings, bright bay windows, a large private patio, driveway parking and ample street parking; stainless steel appliances, gas cooking and a bathroom for each bedroom. Nearby enjoy the conveniences of city living from the quaintness of a charming neighborhood. This ideal location is walking distance to hot Bloomingdale restaurants and centrally located to red and green line metros, Shaw/Logan, Union Market/NoMa and neighborhood parks & playgrounds. Easy commute to Union Station, 395, North Capitol, Florida & NY Ave. This is an incredible value for ideal city living! Lower rent considered for longer lease. Pets case-by