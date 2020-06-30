3565 Holmead Pl Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom row house. Backyard.



Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Granite countertops. Updated bathrooms. Custom Elfa closet in master. Central A/C. W/D in-unit. Architectural award. Standout features, including custom bookshelves, bay windows and skylight.



Walking distance to Petworth/Georgia Ave and Columbia Heights metro (Green/Line line), Safeway and Giant.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis subject to one-time non-refundable pet fee ($250-$450 per animal) and additional pet rent ($10-$25).



Flexible lease. One-month security deposit due at signing. Utilities not included.



Available April 1 (flexibility for earlier or later move in).