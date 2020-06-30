All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

3565 Holmead Pl Nw

3565 Holmead Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3565 Holmead Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom row house. Backyard.

Wood floors. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher. Granite countertops. Updated bathrooms. Custom Elfa closet in master. Central A/C. W/D in-unit. Architectural award. Standout features, including custom bookshelves, bay windows and skylight.

Walking distance to Petworth/Georgia Ave and Columbia Heights metro (Green/Line line), Safeway and Giant.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis subject to one-time non-refundable pet fee ($250-$450 per animal) and additional pet rent ($10-$25).

Flexible lease. One-month security deposit due at signing. Utilities not included.

Available April 1 (flexibility for earlier or later move in).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Holmead Pl Nw have any available units?
3565 Holmead Pl Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 Holmead Pl Nw have?
Some of 3565 Holmead Pl Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Holmead Pl Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Holmead Pl Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Holmead Pl Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Holmead Pl Nw is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Holmead Pl Nw offer parking?
No, 3565 Holmead Pl Nw does not offer parking.
Does 3565 Holmead Pl Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3565 Holmead Pl Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Holmead Pl Nw have a pool?
No, 3565 Holmead Pl Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Holmead Pl Nw have accessible units?
No, 3565 Holmead Pl Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Holmead Pl Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 Holmead Pl Nw has units with dishwashers.

