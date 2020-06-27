3564 Fort Lincoln Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Available 09/07/19 New Construction Town Home Ft. Lincoln - Property Id: 138755



Recently constructed large townhouse (2014) with three floors of living. Bonus bedroom plus full bath on street level with garage, large open floor plan on main level with kitchen and living/dining and large morning room next to kitchen. Premium finishes and upgrades, hardwood floors, exposed brick wall and bay window in living room. Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops with kitchen island and walk-out to large deck for entertaining.



Top floor features a Master Suite with huge walk-in closet, double vanity, soaker tub and walk-in shower with built-in bench. Two-car garage with driveway, energy efficient appliances, security system (tenant expense), and grounds that are maintained by the HOA. Up to two dogs permitted under 100 lbs (requires vet records, pet application, and non-refundable pet fee of $250 each dog). View of community park from terrace.



Located close to the Maryland line and minutes from major roads such as New York Avenue, US-50, I-295.

